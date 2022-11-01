Winnipeg cops identify Johnson Avenue murder victim

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a homicide early Monday.

Officers were called to the scene on Johnson Avenue West just before 2:30 a.m., where they found an unresponsive man, 47-year-old William Markowski.

Markowski was given emergency medical care and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

His death marks the city’s 44th homicide of the year — matching a grim record set in 2019.

Anyone with information about the incident can call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:23 Winnipeg matches previous record with 44th homicide