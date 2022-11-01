Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops identify Johnson Avenue murder victim

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 11:40 am
Forensics investigators at the scene of Winnipeg's 44th homicide of the year. View image in full screen
Forensics investigators at the scene of Winnipeg's 44th homicide of the year. Global News / Jordan Pearn

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a homicide early Monday.

Officers were called to the scene on Johnson Avenue West just before 2:30 a.m., where they found an unresponsive man, 47-year-old William Markowski.

Read more: Winnipeg matches grim record with 44th homicide of 2022

Markowski was given emergency medical care and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

His death marks the city’s 44th homicide of the year — matching a grim record set in 2019.

Anyone with information about the incident can call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg matches previous record with 44th homicide'
Winnipeg matches previous record with 44th homicide

 

HomicideWinnipeg policeMurderWinnipeg Police ServiceHomicide Investigationcrime in winnipegWinnipeg homicide
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

