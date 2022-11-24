Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for man who allegedly offered drugs to group of women in Kingston, Ont.

By John Lawless Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 7:51 pm
Kingston Police say the incident happened in the city's west end. View image in full screen
Kingston Police say the incident happened in the city's west end. Kingston Police

Police are searching for a man who allegedly harassed a group of women in the west end of Kingston, Ont.

At about 10 a.m. on Nov. 9, police say the man approached the group in the parking lot of a plaza near Bath Road and Days Road.

Read more: Kingston Police search for pair suspected of debit and credit card fraud

According to police, the man invited the women to his home and said he had drugs there that he would share with them.

“He asked the ages of the young women, and appeared upset when they said that they were in their early 20s, indicating that he believed they were much younger,” say Kingston police in a press release.

“He refused to leave the group alone, and when they attempted to leave the area, he followed them briefly.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that as the man was leaving, he offered the women rides to wherever they wanted to go, multiple times.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The suspect is described as having a slim build, with brown hair and a greying beard.

He was wearing a tan fedora with a forward-facing feather, a brown band and multiple pins attached to it.

He was also wearing an unbuttoned shirt that exposed a necklace with a pendant.

He had on a plaid jacket, faded jeans and two-toned rain shoes.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. police chief announces retirement after 38-year career

The vehicle he was driving is described as a grey car with black rims, which could possibly be snow tires.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact detective Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217, or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough women come together to Take Back the Trails'
Peterborough women come together to Take Back the Trails
Advertisement
PoliceKingstonWomenBath RoadHarrassmentGroupdays roadFedora
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers