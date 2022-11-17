Kingston, Ont. police chief announces retirement after 38-year career

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police Chief Antje McNeely announced Thursday she will retire at the end of next year.

McNeely told the police board meeting Thursday that she intends to step down as the city’s top cop in December of 2023.

In a statement, McNeely thanked the police board and the police association while repeating her commitment to promote “equity, diversity and inclusion” within the police organization.

“It’s been an honour to work with each and every member of our service … and I’m incredibly proud of the work they do each and every day, 365 days a year, in keeping our community safe,” she said.

That will cap a 38-year career for the veteran cop, who rose up through the ranks to become the city’s first female police chief in the fall of 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

“The work that she has done to reach out to marginalized communities, to build trust with police in all areas of our community has been tremendous,” Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson told Global News. “She is the most community-minded chief I think that I’ve ever worked with. There’s going to be big shoes to fill.”

McNeely has spent her entire policing career with the Kingston police service, beginning in 1985.

She served as deputy chief before landing the top job.