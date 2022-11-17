Menu

Canadian Armed Forces to train on roadways, highways in central Ontario

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 12:45 pm
The Canadian Armed Forces will be conducting driving and convoy training on central Ontario highways and roadways Nov. 18-20. View image in full screen
The Canadian Armed Forces will be conducting driving and convoy training on central Ontario highways and roadways Nov. 18-20. DND 2022.

The Canadian Armed Forces say driver and convoy operation training will occur on a number of highways and roadways in central Ontario this weekend.

The army says reserve personnel from 31 Service Battalion, Windsor Support Company will conduct driver and convoy operations in Peterborough, Kingston, Trenton, Quinte West and Prince Edward County Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 20.

Read more: ‘White nationalism’ a threat the Canadian Armed Forces aren’t equipped for: watchdog

Activities will include convoy drills on planned routes between Windsor, Highway 401, and a number of designated areas. There will also be administrative convoy training on a planned, return highway route encompassing Windsor, London, Toronto, Peterborough and Belleville.

Military vehicles may be seen on the following roadways (personnel will remain in their vehicles, except for any maintenance purposes):

  • Highway 401
  • Highway 7
  • Highway 2
  • Highway 62
  • Northumberland County Road 11
  • Stirling County Road 14
  • Prince Edward County roads 19, 3 and 33

“This regular, scheduled training keeps our Combat Service Support personnel and units ready to respond to missions in Canada — like floods and wildfires — and support international stability operations,” said Lt(N) Andrew J. McLaughlin, public affairs officer with 31 Canadian Brigade Group.

“This important training is being conducted to keep Canadian Army Reserve members’ skills current in convoy drills, unit discipline and on the safe and effective operation of specific vehicle platforms.”

McLaughlin says the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles.

“They are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation,” he said.

