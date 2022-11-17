Canadian Armed Forces to train on roadways, highways in central Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Armed Forces say driver and convoy operation training will occur on a number of highways and roadways in central Ontario this weekend.

The army says reserve personnel from 31 Service Battalion, Windsor Support Company will conduct driver and convoy operations in Peterborough, Kingston, Trenton, Quinte West and Prince Edward County Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 20.

Activities will include convoy drills on planned routes between Windsor, Highway 401, and a number of designated areas. There will also be administrative convoy training on a planned, return highway route encompassing Windsor, London, Toronto, Peterborough and Belleville.

Military vehicles may be seen on the following roadways (personnel will remain in their vehicles, except for any maintenance purposes):

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 401

Highway 7

Highway 2

Highway 62

Northumberland County Road 11

Stirling County Road 14

Prince Edward County roads 19, 3 and 33

“This regular, scheduled training keeps our Combat Service Support personnel and units ready to respond to missions in Canada — like floods and wildfires — and support international stability operations,” said Lt(N) Andrew J. McLaughlin, public affairs officer with 31 Canadian Brigade Group.

“This important training is being conducted to keep Canadian Army Reserve members’ skills current in convoy drills, unit discipline and on the safe and effective operation of specific vehicle platforms.”

McLaughlin says the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles.

“They are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation,” he said.