Saskatchewan Polytechnic introduces renovated Dental Health Centre

Students in Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene programs are about to get a school renovation.

The newly-renovated Dental Health Centre on the Regina campus is meant to provide a safe and modern environment for students and their clients.

“We are committed to ensuring our health sciences students have the best opportunities to study and build a rewarding career in our province,” Minister of Advanced Education Gordon Wyant said.

The government is set to invest over $2.3 million to the project to support Saskatchewan Polytechnic students and instructors.

The Saskatchewan Dental Assistants’ Association also contributed a $150,000 donation towards enhanced equipment for the chairside clinic.

The renovated clinic meets new infection prevention control protocols set by the College of Dental Surgeons and the Saskatchewan Dental Hygienists Association in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New enclosed suites will prevent the spread of harmful pathogens and give patients privacy when sharing sensitive and confidential health information.

“This investment in the Regina Campus Dental Health Centre ensures students are using the latest technology and techniques throughout their training and while providing services to the community,” President and CEO of Saskatchewan Polytechnic Dr. Larry Rosia said.

The new facility can accommodate up to 64 students in the clinic at one time.

One of those students using the new facility is third-year dental hygiene student Terrace Tonne.

“My learning is more effective as I get to practice my skills in a more independent environment,” Tonne said.

“I feel better prepared for the transition into private practice when I graduate because the new clinic resembles a state-of-the-art clinic I hope to work in.”

For more information on the clinic and its services you can visit the Saskatchewan Polytechnic website.

