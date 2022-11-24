SGI reminding motorists not to speed during October traffic spotlight

Send this page to someone via email

SGI is highlighting the need to follow speed limits when driving in October’s traffic spotlight.

In a press release, SGI said drivers continue to pay the price for speeding as 5,175 drivers were caught speeding via police officers.

The four main areas of concern that saw people get the most tickets were:

243 tickets issued for exceeding the speed limit by greater than 35 km/h (tickets start at $538);

54 tickets for exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h (tickets start at $809, and come with a seven-day vehicle impoundment);

151 tickets for speeding in a school zone; and,

286 tickets for exceeding 60 km/h when passing an emergency vehicle, tow truck or highway worker.

4:20 Road safety tips for young drivers

Sixteen drivers were ticketed for speed racing.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to encourage drivers throughout the traffic safety spotlight, to be cognizant of those speed limits, they are not suggestions they are the maximum amount you can go under the law. Tickets for violating them can be quite expensive particularly when you look at the egregious speeding offences.,” said SGI media relations manager Tyler McMurchy.

With new penalties for stunt or speed racing kicking into effect on Oct. 1, tickets are $580 plus four demerits off your licence. Street racing also comes with a 30-day vehicle impoundment. Fines increase with each additional offence.

Speeding is one of the leading factors in traffic-related deaths and injuries on Saskatchewan roads. In 2021, 1,263 collisions resulted in 554 injuries and 20 deaths.

With snow and ice covering many of Saskatchewan’s roads and highways, it’s critical that drivers slow down to adjust to the road conditions.

Another area of concern is impaired driving and distracted driving many people were given tickets for those offences as well.

484 impaired driving offences, including 283 Criminal Code Charges;

352 tickets for people not wearing a seatbelt, or not using the appropriate car seat or booster; and,

779 distracted driving tickets, including 664 for using a mobile device.

1:20 Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt due to police incident

With the calendar soon turning to December we are heading into the festive season. McMurchy wants people to remember to make smart decisions.

Story continues below advertisement

“There will be lots of parties coming up here as we head into the festive season,” McMurchy said. “It’s important nobody gets behind the wheel if you are drinking or smoking cannabis.”

These numbers do not include tickets issued by photo speed enforcement.