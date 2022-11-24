Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia won’t use revenues from fuel tax to buffer effects of carbon pricing

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2022 2:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Ottawa to impose carbon tax in Nova Scotia in summer 2023'
Ottawa to impose carbon tax in Nova Scotia in summer 2023
The carbon tax is set to come into effect in our province next summer. As Callum Smith reports, it will result in higher costs for gas and home heating oil, but Ottawa insists most people will receive more than they pay out.

Nova Scotia’s finance minister says his government won’t use revenue from its fuel tax to buffer the effects of Ottawa’s carbon-pricing program.

Allan MacMaster says all of the tax collected from fuels — including the 15.5 cents per litre added to the price of gasoline — goes toward fixing the province’s roads, and he said that won’t change.

MacMaster’s comments today are in reaction to Ottawa’s announcement earlier this week that it would impose the federal carbon price on three of four Atlantic provinces by July, including Nova Scotia.

Read more: Carbon pricing good idea complicated by rising energy costs: N.S. advocate

The minister suggested earlier this month that Ottawa had forbidden any move to cut the provincial tax, but federal officials have since said that’s not the case.

Story continues below advertisement

MacMaster says his government favours targeted support and is now looking at expanding its heating-assistance rebate, which offers up to $200 for low-income Nova Scotians who pay for their own heat.

Meanwhile, Premier Tim Houston says his province is questioning the formula used by the federal government to calculate the carbon pricing rebate to be given to Nova Scotians, adding that the $248 quarterly payments aren’t high enough.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2022.

Carbon TaxOil PricesCarbon PricingFuel taxNova Scotia Carbon TaxNova Scotia taxNova Scotia CarbonHeating Oil Cost
© 2022 The Canadian Press

