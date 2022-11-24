Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brampton man charged in connection with ‘numerous’ break and enters, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 2:12 pm
Police said 34-year-old Bassel Andraos has been charged in connection with a break and enter investigation in Brampton.
Police said 34-year-old Bassel Andraos has been charged in connection with a break and enter investigation in Brampton. Peel Regional Police / handout

A 34-year-old man from Brampton has been charged in connection with “numerous” break and enters, police say.

Peel Regional Police said between July and November, “multiple residences” in Brampton were broken into.

“During these incidents, the suspect stole miscellaneous property,” police said in a news release.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Man charged, female suspect sought after assault in Toronto, police say

Officers said on Nov. 23, 34-year-old Bassel Andraos from Brampton was arrested.

He has been charged with seven counts of break and enter.

Police said Andraos is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
peel regional policeBreak And EnterBramptonpeel policeBrampton Crimesuspect chargedBrampton Man Chargedbreak and enter brampton
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers