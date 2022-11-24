Brampton man charged in connection with ‘numerous’ break and enters, police say

A 34-year-old man from Brampton has been charged in connection with “numerous” break and enters, police say.
Peel Regional Police said between July and November, “multiple residences” in Brampton were broken into.
“During these incidents, the suspect stole miscellaneous property,” police said in a news release.
Trending Now
-
‘Greed has taken over’: Why forced financing has some consumers driving away from buying a vehicle
-
83-year-old great-grandmother wins $60 million in Lotto Max draw
Trending Now
Read more: Man charged, female suspect sought after assault in Toronto, police say
Read More
Officers said on Nov. 23, 34-year-old Bassel Andraos from Brampton was arrested.
He has been charged with seven counts of break and enter.
Police said Andraos is scheduled to appear in court in January.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments