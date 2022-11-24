Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged in connection with drugs investigation in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 12:20 pm
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Two people have been charged in connection with a drugs investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Nov. 20, officers arrested a man in the area of Church and Alexander streets.

Officers said during the arrest, the man was allegedly found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.

Read more: Suspect wanted after armed robbery of man’s cellphone on GO train

Police said 50-year-old Glenn Dwayne Powell from Toronto has been charged with several offences, including three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Trending Now
Trending Now

According to police, later that day, officers executed a search warrant at an apartment.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said during the search, a firearm was allegedly located.

Officers said 27-year-old Adrian Tomlinson from Toronto was arrested and has been charged several offences, including three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance, unauthorized possession of a firearm and failing to comply with undertaking.

Police said both the accused appeared in court on Monday.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeTPSDrugDrug chargesChurch StreetToronto drugsalexander streettoronto drugs seizure
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers