2 charged in connection with drugs investigation in Toronto: police

Two people have been charged in connection with a drugs investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Nov. 20, officers arrested a man in the area of Church and Alexander streets.

Officers said during the arrest, the man was allegedly found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.

Police said 50-year-old Glenn Dwayne Powell from Toronto has been charged with several offences, including three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

According to police, later that day, officers executed a search warrant at an apartment.

Police said during the search, a firearm was allegedly located.

Officers said 27-year-old Adrian Tomlinson from Toronto was arrested and has been charged several offences, including three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance, unauthorized possession of a firearm and failing to comply with undertaking.

Police said both the accused appeared in court on Monday.