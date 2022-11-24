4 charged, with more arrests to come, in viral East St. Paul party, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have made several arrests — with more expected — in connection with a wild party in East St. Paul last month that led to significant damage to the home as well as police vehicles.

The incident took place Oct. 29 at a home on Saddleridge Lane, and police say when they were called to investigate, they were swarmed by partygoers, many of whom could be seen in a viral social media video jumping on the roofs of a pair of RCMP vehicles and kicking the windshield out of one.

Police said Thursday that they’ve been working to identify every person captured on video who was involved in the mayhem, and have so far arrested four young people — three male suspects and one female suspect between the ages of 16 and 18. They each face mischief charges.

Police said they were also able to stop a sexual assault that was about to happen at the party, which led to a victim being taken to hospital and two men fleeing the scene. That incident is considered a priority for RCMP and is still being investigated.

Manitoba RCMP are also hoping to get in touch with a man and a woman who were at the party and may have important information that can help their investigation into the various offences committed that night.

“We made it very clear that the behaviour exhibited that evening was unacceptable,” RCMP Supt. John Duff said in a statement.

“I have also reviewed video where a vile racial slur is directed at a RCMP officer. I have spoken with the officer and expressed my dismay that he had to endure such hateful language from those in attendance.”

Anyone who recognizes the two individuals is asked to call the Red River North detachment at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.