Manitoba RCMP vow to ‘hold people accountable’ following call to rowdy East St. Paul house party

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a massive house party in East St. Paul over the weekend that they say led to at least one assault and significant damage to the home and police vehicles.

In a media release Monday afternoon, police described a scene of general mayhem greeting officers responding to numerous calls about a party at a home on Saddleridge Lane around 10 p.m. Saturday.

They say officers were swarmed by a group of roughly 70 intoxicated young people, a number of whom proceeded to climb on top of two RCMP vehicles, jumping on the roofs and kicking in the front windshield of one.

Video of the scene posted to social media appears to show a large group of people standing around an RCMP SUV with its lights on, while three people jump on its roof before one stomps out the windshield.

Some party-goers also hurled racial slurs at visible minority officers, spit on police, and launched fireworks at police and their vehicles, RCMP said.

“What occurred on Saturday and what our officers faced is unacceptable,” said Supt. John Duff, East District Commander, Manitoba RCMP.

“Be assured that we are reviewing video and audio captured by our police vehicles as well as the videos posted to social media.

“We will hold people accountable for their actions.”

Police estimate there were several hundred people in attendance at the party. Back up was called in from RCMP detachments in neighbouring communities, and general patrol officers from Winnipeg came to help as well, along with the canine unit.

RCMP say “excessive drug use” and “a severe level of intoxication” was apparent to officers among many of the partiers.

They say officers stopped an attempted sexual assault when they saw a young woman they describe as intoxicated being dragged into a bush by two young men.

They say the two suspects fled while the young woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Some of the youth at this party were in vulnerable states and clearly in danger, yet many in attendance were preventing our officers from doing their jobs. We are very concerned that there may be more victims of crime that night,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle McFadyen of the Selkirk RCMP.

“We are asking anyone who may be a victim or who may have been a witness to a crime to contact us immediately.”

No police officers were injured during the call.

McFadyen told Global News officers arrested several youth Saturday, but he couldn’t say whether any charges have been laid yet.

Police say the damage to the police vehicles and the home is significant, although an estimate on those damages wasn’t immediately available.

Police say the owner of the home was out of the province at the time of the party, and is cooperating with police in their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information and anyone who may have been a victim of a crime during the party is asked to call investigators at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.