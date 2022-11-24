Menu

Weather

Fog advisory issued for most of southern Ontario

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 7:14 am
Environment Canada is warning of near-zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions in a fog advisory for all of southern Ontario and parts of northern Ontario. Fog rolls in front of the CN Tower and skyline in Toronto, Friday May 13, 2016. View image in full screen
Environment Canada is warning of near-zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions in a fog advisory for all of southern Ontario and parts of northern Ontario. Fog rolls in front of the CN Tower and skyline in Toronto, Friday May 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for a large swath of southern Ontario on Thursday.

The weather agency said the persistent fog will bring near-zero visibility in a widespread area.

It said it will continue throughout the early morning hours on Thursday but will dissipate rapidly throughout the middle part of the morning.

Read more: Record-setting Ontario storm drops more than a metre of snow, strong winds forecasted

The fog advisory stretches from London through Toronto to Kingston and up towards Barrie and Peterborough.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” Environment Canada said.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

