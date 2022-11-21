Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Record-setting Ontario storm drops more than a metre of snow, strong winds forecasted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2022 10:49 am
A man uses a snowblower in Fort Erie, Ont., during an early winter storm that delivered high winds and large amounts of snow across southern Ontario and western New York, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. View image in full screen
A man uses a snowblower in Fort Erie, Ont., during an early winter storm that delivered high winds and large amounts of snow across southern Ontario and western New York, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. GAC

Environment Canada is warning that some parts of southwestern Ontario battered by a record-setting weekend snowstorm could see strong winds this morning and into the afternoon.

More than a metre of snow has fallen on parts of the Bruce Peninsula since a snowstorm began Thursday night.

Now, the agency says the area could see strong winds gusting up to 80 kilometres an hour, resulting in possible isolated power outages.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Snow Squalls in Simcoe County could bring up to 80 cm of snow by weekend

About 53 centimetres of snow fell in Wiarton on Sunday alone, breaking the area’s single-day snowfall record that has stood since 1982.

Environment Canada is warning that the areas around Niagara and Kingston could also see strong winds after enduring the weekend snowstorm.

Story continues below advertisement

Aside from the wind, the agency says the forecast looks relatively quiet over the next few days.

Environment CanadaTorontoWeatherSnow stormsnowstormOntario weatherSouthwestern OntarioOntario snowOntario Snowstormontario windsBruce Peninsula weatherontario strong windsWiarton weather
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers