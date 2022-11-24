Concordia daycare lease extended to 2025 as university backtracks on closure

Send this page to someone via email

To the relief of dozens of parents, Concordia University is reversing its decision to close its on-campus daycare.

After receiving backlash, the university confirmed in a notice to staff and parents Wednesday that they will be extending the lease for the space in the Grey Nuns building until August 2025.

The good news comes from a notice signed by Michael Di Grappa, Concordia’s vice-president of services and sustainability, and daycare director Maria Ottoni.

“We both understand and appreciate the immeasurable value of the CPE. It plays an important role for Concordia community and we share everyone’s collective desire to find a mutually satisfactory resolution,” the notice reads.

Update on the planned Concordia daycare (CPE Concordia) closure: the University has decided to extend the lease through August 2025, with assistance for relocation promised. No mention that anything else was ever going to happen — but the people who matter won't forget. pic.twitter.com/CF3ZOzdchP — Ted McCormick (@mccormick_ted) November 23, 2022

Without warning, the university announced it had plans to close the daycare in the fall of next year.

The closure was to allegedly make space for academic needs.

The university said in a statement the extension will provide the CPE with the additional time needed to find a new location.

Concordia is committed to maintaining its current level of funding and other support for the CPE once it is relocated.

Quebec’s Minister of Education and Minister of Families will be working closely with the CPE administration and the university as it engages the services of the real estate management firm Colliers “to provide the specialized assistance and expertise to find a new location,” the statement to parents said.

Concordia students and staff are given priority at the daycare, which was founded in 1973.

Many parents on Thursday morning called the decision a small victory.

“We love the people, the staff and the way they treat our children,” Father Freddy Montas said while dropping off his daughter.

“We really love this daycare and are happy about this decision.”

There are spots for 80 children between the ages of 18 months to five years old.

For Mohsen Farhadloo, who is a part of the John Molson School of Business faculty, the daycare service is essential for him and his family.

“For many people who use the daycare like me, we do not have family to support them and take care of the kids. So Concordia CPE is like their family,” Farhadloo said.

The postponement, Farhadloo says, benefits both the school and the daycare community.

“Concordia benefits from this affiliation with this CPE. They are supporting us as faculty, staff and graduate students. It’s a mutual benefit for both of us and they understood that,” Farhadloo said.