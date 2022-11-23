Menu

Consumer

Health Canada issues recall for over 10,000 Elfe Juvenile teethers 

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 7:11 pm
Nûby 3-Pack Ring Chill kool Soother Teether View image in full screen
Health Canada orders Elfe Juvenile Products to recall Nûby 3-Pack Ring Chill kool Soother Teether model 537169 on Wednesday Nov. 23, 2022. Photo via Health Canada

Health Canada has ordered Elfe Juvenile Products to recall its Nûby 3-Pack Ring Chill kool Soother Teether due to bacteria contamination.

According to an alert issued by the agency on Wednesday, the affected products were sold between March and November 2022 and were contaminated with the bacteria Bacillus cereus, Health Canada‘s sampling and evaluation program has found.

Approximately 10,686 units of the affected teethers were sold across Canada by major retailers and independent retailers, Elfe Juvenile Products and Luv N’ Care Ltd. stated in a press release.

Read more: Tim Hortons brand soup base recalled for containing insects

Although these bacteria generally do not cause illness in healthy individuals, they can affect children with weakened immune systems, a statement on the Health Canada website, says.

Trending Now
Children could experience “stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea” if the teether is punctured and the liquid filling is ingested, Health Canada said.

The recalled products are available in purple, aqua and pink or green, orange, blue.

Clorox recalls millions of Pine-Sol cleaning products over bacteria concerns

At the back of the packaging, consumers can find the model number is 537169, UPC 6 27972 53716 9 and embossed lot number M2K18V.

The lot number can also be found on the chamber of the teether.

Health Canada advises consumers with the affected product to “immediately stop using the recalled teethers” and contact Elfe Juvenile Products by registering on their webpage for a free replacement teether.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

