Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt because of police incident

Half of the Coquihalla Highway has been closed in both directions because of an active police incident.

The highway is closed between just north of Hope, B.C., to just south of Merritt, and police haven’t released any information as to why it’s shut down.

“No public or commercial vehicles are being allowed passage at this time,” said a release from the B.C. RCMP.

“The public should anticipate delays and plan alternative routes for the next few hours while this incident unfolds.”

The RCMP said a large number of policing resources from surrounding areas are being sent to the area of Juliet Bridge, just south of Merritt near the Coquihalla summit.

“Any public in the area are asked to avoid that area, and refrain from posting any police actions online,” said police.

DriveBC says detours are in effect and that an assessment as to when the Coquihalla will reopen is in progress.

Detours are available via Highways 3 and 5A. An update is expected around 4 p.m.