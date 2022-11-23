Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Police seek suspect after assault reported at Toronto apartment

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 3:57 pm
Police are searching for 59-year-old Herbert Ward.
Police are searching for 59-year-old Herbert Ward. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Nov. 5, officers received a report of an assault at an apartment building in the Victoria Park Avenue and O’Connor Drive area.

Police said a man attended the apartment and got into an argument with the victim.

Officers said the man then allegedly assaulted the victim.

“The man fled the area prior to police arrival,” police said in a news release.

Officers are now searching for 59-year-old Herbert Ward from Toronto.

Police said he is wanted for two counts of assault, three counts of breach of probation and intimidation by violence.

According to police, Ward is five-feet-eight in height, weighs 160 pounds, has a thin build and short, straight hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultTPSassault investigationVictoria Park AvenueCrime TorontoO'Connor Drive
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

