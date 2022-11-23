Police seek suspects after series of home invasions reported in Markham, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted in connection with “several home invasion robberies” in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said between Sept. 26 and Nov. 21, officers received reports of six home invasions that investigators “believe may be linked.”

Police said the first incident occurred on Sept. 26, when three male suspects broke into a home on Glaceport Crescent.

“The suspects obtained cash and other property then fled in a vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Officers said on Oct. 4, four suspects broke into a home on Jewetts Court and demanded cash.

“The suspects stole some items from the home then fled in a vehicle,” police said.

The next incident occurred on Nov. 14, when three suspects forced their way into a home on Taurasi Court through the back door, police said.

According to police, the suspects stole cash and other property before fleeing the scene.

A day later, four masked suspects smashed through the back door of a home on Hollingham Road.

“The suspects stole several items from the home then fled from the scene in a vehicle,” police said.

The next incident occurred a few days later on Nov. 18, officers said.

“Three male suspects broke into a house on Hollingham Road through the rear patio door,” police said. “The suspects fled the residence in a vehicle after taking money and cell phones.”

A few days later, on Nov. 21, officers received a report that “several suspects” had forced their way into a home on Quantum Street.

“Once inside they demanded cash and electronics then fled in a vehicle,” officers said.

According to police, each of the incidents occurred between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

“The suspects forced their way into the homes, armed with firearms and demanded cash,” police said.

Officers said none of the victims were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.