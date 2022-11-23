Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for driver who allegedly hit Toronto cyclist, trapped bike under vehicle

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 3:35 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Toronto that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East on Monday afternoon around 4:10 p.m. after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.

Read more: Cyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Police said the driver of a black Chrysler 200 travelling westbound on Kingston Road struck a cyclist before allegedly fleeing the scene with the bike stuck under the vehicle.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Advertisement
CrimeToronto PoliceHit and RunTPSSheppard Avenuekingston roadToronto cyclist
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers