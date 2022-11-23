Police search for driver who allegedly hit Toronto cyclist, trapped bike under vehicle

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Toronto that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East on Monday afternoon around 4:10 p.m. after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.
Police said the driver of a black Chrysler 200 travelling westbound on Kingston Road struck a cyclist before allegedly fleeing the scene with the bike stuck under the vehicle.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
