‘It’s exciting for everybody’: Winnipeg fans watch Canada’s 1st FIFA World Cup since 1986

With Canada poised to kick off its first appearance at the FIFA World Cup in more than 30 years Wednesday, a long-time Winnipeg soccer watcher acknowledges choosing a side to cheer for might not be easy for all Manitoba fans.

Héctor Vergara, executive director of the Manitoba Soccer Association, says some newcomers to Canada might be torn over rooting for the country they were born in or the country they now call home.

“You’re a new Canadian and all of a sudden you’re in this conflict – ‘what team do I cheer for?'” Vergara told 680 CJOB Wednesday morning.

“This is why the World Cup is so wonderful.

"It touches on so many people from so many different backgrounds – it's exciting for everybody."

It has been quite some time since Canadian soccer fans have had the opportunity to feel torn about who to cheer for in the World Cup — the Canadian squad last qualified for the elite tournament in 1986.

And the team will have its work cut out for it in its opening game Wednesday afternoon against 2018 semifinalist Belgium, who sit second in the FIFA rankings.

Canada’s only prior trip to soccer’s showcase was a scoreless, three-loss performance 36 years ago against France, Hungary and the Soviet Union, with a squad that included Bob Lenarduzzi, Tino Lettieri and Branko Segota.

The 2022 Team Canada is led by a new generation, headed by Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and Cyle Larin. They finished first in CONCACAF qualifying, a turnaround engineered by John Herdman. He coached the Canadian women to bronze medals in the 2012 and ’16 Olympics, then switched to coach the men in 2018.

While Vergara considers Belgium to be a strong team – one of the top in the world – he says Canada shouldn’t be counted out.

“Canada has a strong team as well … I think they have the ability and they’re motivated to do well,” he said before the 1 p.m. CST match.

“If they play as they can – (with) their very best skill – I think they can cause trouble for Belgium.”

Ultimately Vergara says he’s hopeful this year’s appearance at the World Cup will be the first of many to come for Canada.

“That’s the whole objective of being in the World Cup, is to motivate your country, motivate your young people to continue to strive to be better players,” he said.

“For coaches to become better coaches and for referees to become better referees and the whole system to improve.

“At the end of the day we hope that this competition and this opportunity that Canada has will motivate many young people to continue to strive to be at the highest level possible.”

Canada received good news on Tuesday when it was revealed that winger Davies – the team’s most dangerous player – has recovered from a hamstring injury and was declared fit to play.

Belgium is currently favoured to win Group F, which also includes 2018 finalist Croatia, as well as Morocco, ranked 22nd in the world.

Belgium, however, will be without its star striker Romelu Lukaku, who hasn’t played a match in nearly a month because of a thigh injury.

Canada is ranked 41st in FIFA standings.

— with files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press