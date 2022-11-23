Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

FIFA World Cup: Canada loses 1-0 to Belgium

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2022 4:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadians getting ready to cheer on Team Canada’s World Cup game'
Canadians getting ready to cheer on Team Canada’s World Cup game
World Cup watch parties are being held across the GTA. Marianne Dimain reports.

Canada put on a show in its return to the World Cup after a 36-year absence but failed to convert its chances in a valiant 1-0 loss to Belgium.

Canada had a glorious chance to score its first-ever World Cup goal and take the lead in the 10th minute, only to see Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois stop Alphonso Davies’ penalty attempt after Yannick Carrasco was yellow-carded for handball.

Read more: FIFA World Cup: Canadians ready for 1st game against Belgium

Michy Batshuayi quietened the pro-Canada crowd in the 44th minute, bringing down a long ball that Canadian Steven Vitoria just missed getting his foot to.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Batshuayi outpaced the chasing Kamal Miller and Richie Laryea and calmly beat Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan for a 1-0 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Borjan punched the ball away in disgust.

Canada next faces Croatia on Sunday.

More to come…

CanadaFIFA World CupCanada World Cupqatar world cupCanada BelgiumCanada Belgium World CupCanada loses 1-0 to Belgium
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers