Emergency crews respond to car crashing into Thornton, Ont. building

The Queen’s Health Care Centre in Thornton, Ont., has some repairs to do after a car crashed through it Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision just after 6 p.m. on Barrie Street.

Essa fire Chief Doug Burgin said it’s believed the crash happened because of a medical emergency.

#NottyOPP are on scene of a single vehicle collision on Barrie St. In Thornton @essatownship. Please avoid the area. North bound lane on Barrie St is currently closed until further notice. No injuries reported ^cj pic.twitter.com/DEZbosr4mx — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) November 23, 2022

He said the building suffered structural damage and is currently being assessed.

Barrie Street was closed for several hours while crews investigated but has since reopened.

OPP say they are no charges related to the crash.