Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Emergency crews respond to car crashing into Thornton, Ont. building

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 9:08 am
OPP on scene of a single-vehicle collision on Barrie Street in Thornton Essa Township. View image in full screen
OPP on scene of a single-vehicle collision on Barrie Street in Thornton Essa Township. Via OPP_CR Twitter

The Queen’s Health Care Centre in Thornton, Ont., has some repairs to do after a car crashed through it Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision just after 6 p.m. on Barrie Street.

Essa fire Chief Doug Burgin said it’s believed the crash happened because of a medical emergency.

Read more: Simcoe County groups speak out on Ontario housing bill, Greenbelt development

Story continues below advertisement

He said the building suffered structural damage and is currently being assessed.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Barrie Street was closed for several hours while crews investigated but has since reopened.

OPP say they are no charges related to the crash.

CrashCar crashNottawasaga OPPEssa TownshipBarrie StreetThorntonEssa Township crashsingle vehicle collisonQueen’s Health Care Centre
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers