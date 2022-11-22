Menu

Crime

18-year-old dead after stabbing outside Surrey, B.C. high school

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 8:03 pm
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal stabbing outside a Surrey high school on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal stabbing outside a Surrey high school on Tuesday. Submitted

An 18-year-old man is dead following a stabbing outside a Surrey, B.C., high school on Tuesday.

Surrey RCMP was called to Tamanawis Secondary School in Newton shortly after noon for reports of a stabbing in the school parking lot, police said in a media release.

The victim was taken to hospital where he later died.

Read more: Teen injured in stabbing at Surrey school, 2 teens arrested

Police arrested a suspect at the scene, who remains in custody.

The Surrey School District said the victim was not a member of the school community, and that it was offering counselling to witnesses and students.

Mounties have notified the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is expected to take conduct of the case.

