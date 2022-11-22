Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police continue to look for suspect in 2 bank robberies: Manitoba RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 4:14 pm
Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify a suspect who they believe was involved in two bank robberies in November.
Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify a suspect who they believe was involved in two bank robberies in November. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are still looking to identify a suspect who they believe was involved in two bank robberies in November.

On Nov. 14, five minutes after 3 p.m., a man entered the Access Credit Union on Maint Street in Lowe Farm Man. and handed the teller a note demanding money, police say.

He then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and fled westbound in a vehicle pictured below, according to police.

A light-coloured 4-door sedan, believed to be between the years of 2004-2008.
A light-coloured 4-door sedan, believed to be between the years of 2004-2008. Manitoba RCMP

Previously, police had been looking for the same man after he allegedly tried to rob TD Canada Trust bank on Nov. 10 on Main Street in Steinbach but was unsuccessful.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Steinbach, Man. RCMP looking for suspect after failed bank robbery

Police say no weapons were seen in both of these incidents.

He’s described as tall and slim with blue eyes, and was seen wearing a black jacket, black toque and face covering, as well as blue jeans and a high-visibility vest.

RCMP believe the same suspect was responsible for both robberies and used the same vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

Click to play video: 'Police seek suspect in armed robberies at Winnipeg bus stop'
Police seek suspect in armed robberies at Winnipeg bus stop
ManitobawinnipegRobberyManitoba RCMPBank RobberySteinbachBank Robbery Suspectmanitoba bank robbery suspectSafety vest
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers