Police continue to look for suspect in 2 bank robberies: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are still looking to identify a suspect who they believe was involved in two bank robberies in November.
On Nov. 14, five minutes after 3 p.m., a man entered the Access Credit Union on Maint Street in Lowe Farm Man. and handed the teller a note demanding money, police say.
He then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and fled westbound in a vehicle pictured below, according to police.
Previously, police had been looking for the same man after he allegedly tried to rob TD Canada Trust bank on Nov. 10 on Main Street in Steinbach but was unsuccessful.
Read more: Steinbach, Man. RCMP looking for suspect after failed bank robbery
Police say no weapons were seen in both of these incidents.
He’s described as tall and slim with blue eyes, and was seen wearing a black jacket, black toque and face covering, as well as blue jeans and a high-visibility vest.
RCMP believe the same suspect was responsible for both robberies and used the same vehicle.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
