Steinbach, Man. RCMP looking for suspect after failed bank robbery

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a would-be bank robber in Steinbach.

Police said they were called to the TD Canada Trust bank on Main Street Thursday afternoon just before 5 p.m., after a man had attempted a robbery but left without obtaining any cash.

According to RCMP, the man handed the teller a note demanding money and didn’t have any visible weapons.

He’s described as tall and slim with blue eyes, and was seen wearing a black jacket, black toque and face covering, as well as blue jeans and a high-visibility vest.

Police said they believe he left the scene in a small black vehicle or SUV.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.