Crime

Steinbach, Man. RCMP looking for suspect after failed bank robbery

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 3:23 pm
Steinbach RCMP are looking to identify this man in connection with an attempted bank robbery.
Steinbach RCMP are looking to identify this man in connection with an attempted bank robbery. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a would-be bank robber in Steinbach.

Police said they were called to the TD Canada Trust bank on Main Street Thursday afternoon just before 5 p.m., after a man had attempted a robbery but left without obtaining any cash.

According to RCMP, the man handed the teller a note demanding money and didn’t have any visible weapons.

Read more: Winnipeg cops bust suspect in afternoon Bridgwater bank heist

He’s described as tall and slim with blue eyes, and was seen wearing a black jacket, black toque and face covering, as well as blue jeans and a high-visibility vest.

Police said they believe he left the scene in a small black vehicle or SUV.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMPRobberyManitoba RCMPBank Robberycrime in ManitobaSteinbach RCMPSuspect Sought
