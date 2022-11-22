London, Ont. girl, 15, charged following stabbing in downtown high school

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say a charge has been laid in relation to a stabbing that took place Monday morning at a downtown school.

A 15-year-old London girl, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon after police received a report of a stabbing at H.B. Beal Secondary School around 11:30 a.m.

The 19-year-old female victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and the accused were known to each other, according to police.

Police told Global News on Monday that the stabbing occurred inside the school. The accused is scheduled to appear in court in January, 2023.