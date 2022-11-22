SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Raptors’ Barnes day-to-day with left knee sprain

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2022 1:49 pm

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is out day-to-day with a left knee sprain and is questionable for the team’s game Wednesday against the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

The injury comes as Barnes, who did not practise Tuesday, was rounding into form after a string of disappointing games.

The 2021-22 rookie of the year had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in Toronto’s 124-122 overtime loss at Atlanta on Saturday.

Barnes joins a growing injury list in Toronto that includes star forward Pascal Siakam, who has been out since sustaining an adductor injury in a Nov. 4 loss in Dallas.

Forwards Precious Achiuwa (right ankle sprain), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot, toe dislocation) and Justin Champagnie (lower back soreness) join Siakam as players ruled out for Wednesday’s game.

Guard Dalano Banton is questionable with a non-COVID illness.

The Raptors will get a starting player back for Wednesday, with guard Gary Trent Jr. returning from a hip injury and illness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

