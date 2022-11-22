Menu

Canada

Coroner’s inquest hears of search for Montreal firefighter whose rescue boat capsized

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2022 1:24 pm
The procession arrives at the church for funeral services for fireman Pierre Lacroix in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. A coroner's inquest is underway into the drowning death of Montreal firefighter Pierre Lacroix, who perished during a rescue mission in the St. Lawrence River. View image in full screen
The procession arrives at the church for funeral services for fireman Pierre Lacroix in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. A coroner's inquest is underway into the drowning death of Montreal firefighter Pierre Lacroix, who perished during a rescue mission in the St. Lawrence River. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A coroner’s inquest into the 2021 drowning of Montreal firefighter Pierre Lacroix is hearing about the frantic search for him after his boat capsized in the Lachine Rapids during a rescue attempt.

But Lt. Sylvain Dominique of the Montreal fire department testified Tuesday that despite an extensive effort from the water, shore and air, rescuers did not look under the capsized HammerHead boat in the initial hours after the accident.

Lacroix and three of his colleagues were trying to save two boaters in distress when the firefighters’ vessel capsized in the waves of the St. Lawrence River on Oct. 17, 2021. The other three firefighters survived.

Read more: Coroner’s inquiry begins into death of Montreal firefighter during water rescue mission

Dominique, who was working at a command post from shore, told the inquest that the capsized fire boat was located within an hour of the accident but was stuck at the bottom of the river and couldn’t immediately be flipped over.

He says he directed search teams to ignore the boat and instead focus on searching the open water for Lacroix because he believed the firefighter was likely already dead if he was trapped beneath it.

It was only at about 3 a.m. — some seven and a half hours after the accident — that a Montreal police underwater camera determined that Lacroix’s body was pinned beneath the capsized boat.

Click to play video: 'Funeral held at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica for fallen firefighter'
Funeral held at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica for fallen firefighter
Montreal PoliceWater SafetyBoatingMontreal Fire DepartmentSt. Lawrence RiverMontreal firefightersQuebec coronerPierre LacroixLachine RapidsMontreal first respondersMontreal firefighter deathHammerHead boatMontreal firefighter rescue missionMontreal St. Lawrence River
© 2022 The Canadian Press

