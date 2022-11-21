Menu

Canada

Coroner’s inquiry begins into death of Montreal firefighter during water rescue mission

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2022 1:46 pm
The helmet of fireman Pierre Lacroix is carried to the church for his funeral services in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Lacroix drowned during a rescue operation in the Lachine Rapids. View image in full screen
The helmet of fireman Pierre Lacroix is carried to the church for his funeral services in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Lacroix drowned during a rescue operation in the Lachine Rapids. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A coroner’s inquest is underway into the drowning death of Montreal firefighter Pierre Lacroix, who perished during a rescue mission in the St. Lawrence River last year.

Lacroix died after becoming trapped under a HammerHead rescue boat that capsized in the Lachine Rapids as he and three colleagues came to the rescue of two boaters in distress on Oct. 17, 2021.

The inquest heard Monday from the owner of the boat that became trapped in the rapids, who had recently purchased the vessel and wanted to take it out for a spin with a friend.

Read more: Quebec’s work safety board releases report looking into firefighter Pierre Lacroix’s death

Neither the owner nor the occupant were experienced boaters, and once out on the water, the motor overheated and wouldn’t start, forcing them to call 911 as darkness set in.

When Montreal firefighters arrived, their own boat capsized in the heavy waves as they attempted to secure the stalled personal watercraft.

In October, Quebec’s workplace health and safety board issued a report stating that the rescue boat used by firefighters was not designed to operate in that part of the rapids.

Coroner Gehane Kamel is presiding over the hearing, scheduled to last two weeks and being held at the courthouse in Joliette, Que., about 75 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Montreal firefighter dies after dramatic boat rescue
firefighterMontreal Fire DepartmentMontreal firefightersFirefightingGéhane KamelLachine RapidsQuebec coroner inquestGehane Kamel inquestQuebec's workplace health and safety board
© 2022 The Canadian Press

