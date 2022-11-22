‘His life and future stolen’: Baby Mac’s family slams ‘grossly feeble’ sentence

Send this page to someone via email

The parents of Macallan Saini, known as “Baby Mac,” said the sentence handed to the daycare operator responsible for his death is a “minute and trivial measure of justice.

“Knowing that the law has to operate within its abilities, we are disgusted by the options of justice available. It is truly unevolved and vulgar,” mother Shelley Sheppard and father Chris Saini said in a statement to Global News.

In April, Susy Yasmine Saad pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessities of life to nine children, including 16-month-old Baby Mac, in 2017.

On Monday, Saad, who was operating an unlicensed daycare at the time of the tragedy, was sentenced to 20 months in jail and 12 months probation.

In the statement, Mac’s parents said they would like to thank all the first responders who tended to Mac on the day he died. They also wanted to thank the Vancouver police, the Crown attorneys, victim’s services and all the teams who worked on the case.

The details surrounding Baby Mac’s death were revealed in a civil suit his family launched against Saad claiming negligence.

The suit alleges that the boy had been left unattended at the East Vancouver daycare and choked on an electrical cord.

“No punishment will ever bring our sweet boy back to us,” the parents said in the statement.

"We feel this sentence falls years short and is grossly feeble in its severity."

Baby Mac was considered a toddler when he died, his parents said. “However, he was first and foremost a human being. A person like you and I. His life and future was stolen from him.

“He will never get to score a goal in soccer. Have a sleepover with friends. Learn to clean a fish. Experience the thrill of a first kiss. Develop his intellect and apply it to a career. Have children and grow old with his family. All this, and so much more, will never happen for Mac. This makes us sad beyond words.”

They closed their statement by saying everyone reading about their son’s death should take the time and make the effort to appreciate and love the people in their lives.

“Young and old. This is an ongoing and never-ending exercise.

“We love, cherish and miss our sweet and loving boy Mac every day.

“Love never dies.“