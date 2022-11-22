Police investigate after hate-motivated graffiti spotted on Waterloo bridge

See more sharing options

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a resident spotted hate-motivated graffiti over the weekend.

Police were notified after the graffiti was found near University Avenue East and Marsland Drive in Waterloo on Saturday.

According to police, the graffiti was found on a bridge railing in the area and included a hate-motivated symbol.

Police believe the graffiti was done sometime between last Thursday and Saturday.

This is one of dozens of incidents that the police have reported across the region this year.