Police investigate after hate-motivated graffiti spotted on Waterloo bridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a resident spotted hate-motivated graffiti over the weekend.
Police were notified after the graffiti was found near University Avenue East and Marsland Drive in Waterloo on Saturday.
Read more: 2 more incidents of hate-motivated graffiti reported in Kitchener and Waterloo
Read More
According to police, the graffiti was found on a bridge railing in the area and included a hate-motivated symbol.
Trending Now
-
Twitter France’s head quits company amid Elon Musk layoffs: ‘It’s over’
-
‘Greed has taken over’: Why forced financing has some consumers driving away from buying a vehicle
Trending Now
Police believe the graffiti was done sometime between last Thursday and Saturday.
This is one of dozens of incidents that the police have reported across the region this year.
Comments