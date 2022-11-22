Menu

Crime

Police investigate after hate-motivated graffiti spotted on Waterloo bridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 9:59 am
A Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicle. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a resident spotted hate-motivated graffiti over the weekend.

Police were notified after the graffiti was found near University Avenue East and Marsland Drive in Waterloo on Saturday.

Read more: 2 more incidents of hate-motivated graffiti reported in Kitchener and Waterloo

According to police, the graffiti was found on a bridge railing in the area and included a hate-motivated symbol.

Police believe the graffiti was done sometime between last Thursday and Saturday.

This is one of dozens of incidents that the police have reported across the region this year.

