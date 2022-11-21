Police temporarily close portion of Toronto’s Bloor Street over blowing debris

A section of Toronto’s Bloor Street has reopened after debris was seen blowing off of a building.
In a tweet at around 5:40 p.m., on Monday, Toronto police said debris was seen blowing off a building in the Yonge and Bloor streets area.
A portion of Bloor Street — from Balmuto Street to Yonge Street — was temporarily closed to pedestrians and vehicular traffic.
Toronto fire told Global News it appeared as though fencing or some other materials were blown off of the building due to high winds.
In an update at 6:30 p.m., officers said no injuries were reported and the road had reopened.
