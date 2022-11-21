Menu

Crime

1 dead after shooting at Etobicoke apartment building

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 6:27 am
Police on scene following a shooting on Humberline Drive on Nov. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a shooting on Humberline Drive on Nov. 20, 2022. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Toronto police say one person is dead following a shooting on Sunday at an apartment building in north Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to Humberline Drive, in the Highway 427 and Finch Avenue area, at around 5:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said they found a male, in either his late teens or early 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound in one of the apartments.

Officers and Toronto Fire performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

However, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Police said officers are canvassing the area and appealing for any witnesses to come forward. The investigation has been turned over to the homicide unit.

There is no suspect information available.

