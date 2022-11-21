1 dead after shooting at Etobicoke apartment building

See more sharing options

Toronto police say one person is dead following a shooting on Sunday at an apartment building in north Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to Humberline Drive, in the Highway 427 and Finch Avenue area, at around 5:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said they found a male, in either his late teens or early 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound in one of the apartments.

Officers and Toronto Fire performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

However, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Police said officers are canvassing the area and appealing for any witnesses to come forward. The investigation has been turned over to the homicide unit.

There is no suspect information available.