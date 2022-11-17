Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$58 million worth of drugs found in two stash houses, Toronto police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 12:27 pm
Drugs seized by Toronto Police on display at headquarters on Nov. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Drugs seized by Toronto Police on display at headquarters on Nov. 17, 2022. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Toronto police say they have seized $58-million worth of illicit drugs in what the force is calling the “largest single-day” seizure in its history.

The drug squad’s unit commander, Mandeep Mann, told reporters Wednesday that the drugs were found in two stash houses.

Mann said they obtained search warrants for two addresses and three vehicles. The searches were executed on Oct. 5.

Police said there were 671 kilograms of drugs seized, including 520 kgs of crystal meth and 151 kgs of cocaine.

Read more: Police seize $25 million worth of narcotics in largest drug bust in Peel’s history

“The drugs that were seized in these stash houses were destined for our neighbourhoods,” Mann said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Intercepting the flow of these drugs have prevented possible overdoses which we all know is an epidemic facing our communities,” Mann continued.

Trending Now

Mann said investigators believe the drugs crossed the border from the U.S.

Drugs seized by Toronto Police on display at headquarters on Nov. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Drugs seized by Toronto Police on display at headquarters on Nov. 17, 2022. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Three people were identified in drug trafficking investigation and are awaiting charges, Mann said, as officers are dealing with lawyers.

“We anticipate arrests coming soon,” Mann said. “They will be facing charges of possession of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.”

Click to play video: 'Peel police unveil its biggest illegal drug bust to date'
Peel police unveil its biggest illegal drug bust to date
Advertisement
Toronto PoliceTorontoDrugsDrug TraffickingDrug SeizureToronto drugsToronto Drug Bustdrugs Toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers