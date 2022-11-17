$58 million worth of drugs found in two stash houses, Toronto police say

See more sharing options

Toronto police say they have seized $58-million worth of illicit drugs in what the force is calling the “largest single-day” seizure in its history.

The drug squad’s unit commander, Mandeep Mann, told reporters Wednesday that the drugs were found in two stash houses.

Mann said they obtained search warrants for two addresses and three vehicles. The searches were executed on Oct. 5.

Police said there were 671 kilograms of drugs seized, including 520 kgs of crystal meth and 151 kgs of cocaine.

“The drugs that were seized in these stash houses were destined for our neighbourhoods,” Mann said.

“Intercepting the flow of these drugs have prevented possible overdoses which we all know is an epidemic facing our communities,” Mann continued.

Mann said investigators believe the drugs crossed the border from the U.S.

View image in full screen Drugs seized by Toronto Police on display at headquarters on Nov. 17, 2022. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Three people were identified in drug trafficking investigation and are awaiting charges, Mann said, as officers are dealing with lawyers.

“We anticipate arrests coming soon,” Mann said. “They will be facing charges of possession of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.”