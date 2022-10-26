Police seize $25 million worth of narcotics in largest drug bust in Peel’s history

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they have made the largest drug bust in the force’s history after seizing just over $25 million worth of narcotics.

In an 11-month investigation, dubbed “Project Zucaritas,” police said they were able to dismantle a drug trafficking ring with the support of U.S. law enforcement.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich told reporters that 383 kilograms of cocaine, methamphetamine and ketamine had been seized.

In a breakdown, the drugs seized have an estimated street value worth of $13.2 million in cocaine, $10.9 million worth of methamphetamine and $1 million worth of ketamine.

Detective Earl Scott further elaborated on the bust and said those involved were “known to be operating commercial businesses to transport illegal drugs into the GTA.”

Scott alleged a business identified as “North King Logistics” located in Milton was a trucking business used to transport and distribute the illegal drugs.

A second business called “Friends Furniture” located in Mississauga was also identified as a point of transfer for the drugs through the investigation, Scott said.

Several people across the Greater Toronto Area have been charged with multiple drug-related and trafficking offences in connection with investigation.

Milinovich said this single major bust along with other drug seizures brings the total dollar amount to more than $40 million worth of illegal drugs seized by Peel Regional Police in 2022 so far.

“We are extremely proud of this work and our team’s efforts towards addressing this type of criminal activity,” Milinovich said.

However, Milinovich said although enforcement is important that it needs to be “coupled with things like prevention, social development and supporting our community and helping people that are struggling with addictions, which would have ultimately received these drugs, to get help.”