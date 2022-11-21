Menu

Crime

Delmas, Sask. armed robbery leads to victim getting shot and multiple arrests

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 12:18 pm
North Battleford RCMP arrested a man for uttering threats in Frontier Mall. View image in full screen
Battleford RCMP are investigating an armed robbery in Delmas on Friday. File / Global News

Battleford RCMP say they are investigating an armed robbery that happened in Delmas, west of North Battleford, on Friday.

Officers were called to the village at 10 p.m. and said three suspects entered a home and shot a 50-year-old man in the arm, and shot at another victim.

The victim’s vehicle was stolen and found abandoned later outside the village.

RCMP said one of the suspects, 43-year-old David Barthel, was arrested at a nearby residence and charged with robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, forcible entry, careless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police say a 16-year-old was also arrested in the Onion Lake area and charged with robbery with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to an order, forcible entry, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Officers say a third suspect, 18-year-old Jesse Sokwaypnace of the Cut Knife area, is at large and has a warrant out for charges including robbery with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to an order, forcible entry and aggravated assault.

Barthel and the teen are both scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

