Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers lose close Grey Cup game to Argos

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 20, 2022 10:46 pm

Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans are conceding graciously after a nail-biting loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday.

The Argonauts defeated the reigning champion Bombers 24-23 to win the 109th Grey Cup.

Bob Irving, who served as the voice of the Bombers on 680 CJOB for the better part of five decades said “give the Argos credit. They earned the win.” in a tweet.

Irving previously predicted the Bombers would take home the cup for a third time.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg’s new mayor Scott Gillingham congratulated the Bombers on an ‘outstanding season and a ‘great run’ and Premier Heather Stefanson congratulated the Argos for ‘a well fought win.’

Former Mayor Brian Bowman also congratulated the Bombers as well as the Argonauts.

The Bombers tweeted a thank you for all the support of their fans and fans responded by thanking them for a great season and expressing their excitement for next year.

