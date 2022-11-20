Winnipeg Blue Bombers lose close Grey Cup game to Argos

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans are conceding graciously after a nail-biting loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday.

The Argonauts defeated the reigning champion Bombers 24-23 to win the 109th Grey Cup.

Bob Irving, who served as the voice of the Bombers on 680 CJOB for the better part of five decades said “give the Argos credit. They earned the win.” in a tweet.

Lots of questionable stuff in grey cup 109, a gut wrenching loss for the bombers, if you want to attach blame, lots of it to go around, but give the Argos credit. They earned the win. — Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) November 21, 2022

Irving previously predicted the Bombers would take home the cup for a third time.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg’s new mayor Scott Gillingham congratulated the Bombers on an ‘outstanding season and a ‘great run’ and Premier Heather Stefanson congratulated the Argos for ‘a well fought win.’

Thank you and congratulations to the @Wpg_BlueBombers players, coaching staff and management on an outstanding season and a great run. #FortheW #CFL — Scott Gillingham (@ScottGillingham) November 21, 2022

Congratulations to the @TorontoArgos for a well fought win. Thank you to the entire @Wpg_BlueBombers organization for an incredible season. @fordnation I’ll be reluctantly waiting for my jersey! — Heather Stefanson 🇺🇦 (@HStefansonMB) November 21, 2022

Former Mayor Brian Bowman also congratulated the Bombers as well as the Argonauts.

The Bombers tweeted a thank you for all the support of their fans and fans responded by thanking them for a great season and expressing their excitement for next year.

Thank you to the best fans in the @CFL pic.twitter.com/d5axzMJqcZ — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) November 21, 2022