Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Vernon, B.C. mobile home, vehicles destroyed by fire Saturday

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted November 20, 2022 4:36 pm
Nov 20, 2022 Vernon mobile home and vehicle fire View image in full screen
Photos of the fire show large flames coming from the home and plumes of smoke could be seen across the city. Angel Tranter / Submitted

A large fire destroyed a mobile home and two vehicles in Vernon, B.C. Saturday evening.

Just before 4:00 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a fire and the sound of an explosion in the 2500-block of Willow Park Road.

“Crews worked quickly to bring the fast-moving fire under control, however, the mobile home and two recreational vehicles that were on the same property will be a total loss,” said Vernon deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink.

“Thanks to the efforts and precision of the crews though, the fire was contained to the single property and did not extend to any other nearby structures.”

Read more: Canadian Tire store in Vernon damaged by fire deemed ‘suspicious’

According to Hofsink, the two occupants of the home were already outside when crews arrived. Paramedics assessed both occupants but it is unknown if any injuries were reported.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Emergency Support Services has been called and will be providing assistance to the residents of the home,” said Hofsink.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Click to play video: 'A blaze tears through a Mobile Home in Coldstream'
A blaze tears through a Mobile Home in Coldstream
VernonNorth OkanaganExplosionStructure FireVehicle FireMobile Home FireVernon Fire-Rescue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers