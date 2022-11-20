Vernon, B.C. mobile home, vehicles destroyed by fire Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

A large fire destroyed a mobile home and two vehicles in Vernon, B.C. Saturday evening.

Just before 4:00 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a fire and the sound of an explosion in the 2500-block of Willow Park Road.

“Crews worked quickly to bring the fast-moving fire under control, however, the mobile home and two recreational vehicles that were on the same property will be a total loss,” said Vernon deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink.

“Thanks to the efforts and precision of the crews though, the fire was contained to the single property and did not extend to any other nearby structures.”

According to Hofsink, the two occupants of the home were already outside when crews arrived. Paramedics assessed both occupants but it is unknown if any injuries were reported.

“Emergency Support Services has been called and will be providing assistance to the residents of the home,” said Hofsink.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.