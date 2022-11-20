St. Catharines man arrested in Brampton after drugs, gun found in car: police

A man from St. Catharines has been arrested in Brampton, police say.
Peel Regional Police said officers investigated a vehicle in the area of Kennedy Road and Queen Street at around 3 a.m. on Friday morning.
The vehicle investigation led to the seizure of a handgun and a “quantity of illegal substance believed to be cocaine,” police said.
Boysie Murray, a 41-year-old man from St. Catharines, was arrested.
Police laid numerous charges, including tampering with a serial number, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.
