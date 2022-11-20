Menu

Crime

St. Catharines man arrested in Brampton after drugs, gun found in car: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 20, 2022 1:51 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man from St. Catharines has been arrested in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers investigated a vehicle in the area of Kennedy Road and Queen Street at around 3 a.m. on Friday morning.

The vehicle investigation led to the seizure of a handgun and a “quantity of illegal substance believed to be cocaine,” police said.

Read more: Man with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Boysie Murray, a 41-year-old man from St. Catharines, was arrested.

Police laid numerous charges, including tampering with a serial number, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

