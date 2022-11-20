77-year-old pedestrian killed after hit by two vehicles while jaywalking

Send this page to someone via email

A 77-year-old man was struck twice by two vehicles while on 170 Street near 95 Avenue on Saturday evening.

Police said the man was jaywalking across the northbound lanes of 170 Street and then into the southbound lanes when he was hit by a 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara in the last lane.

“The male was then struck a second time in the adjacent (third) lane by a 1999 Honda Civic,” reads a news release from the Edmonton Police Service late Saturday night.

The man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating the collision and asks that anyone with any information, including dash cam footage, contact EPS at 780-423-4567.