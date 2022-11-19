Menu

Canada

Meteor lit up sky over Niagara Falls, CN Tower early Saturday morning

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 19, 2022 1:19 pm
Twilight and Toronto city skyline with lights on highrise towers reflected Lake Ontario. View image in full screen
Twilight and Toronto city skyline with lights on highrise towers reflected Lake Ontario. CP IMAGES

A meteor briefly lit up the sky behind Toronto’s CN Tower and above Niagara Falls overnight.

The European Space Agency shared video of the meteor in the early hours of Saturday morning, named #C8FF042 and around one metre in diameter, passing across the CN Tower.

Read more: James Webb Space Telescope unveils the universe as you’ve never seen or heard it before

The agency said it was only the sixth time in history that an asteroid warning noted the object before it made contact with the earth.

“A <1m object has struck (earth) in the skies above Niagara Falls, becoming a safe #fireball,” the European Space Agency said in a tweet.

