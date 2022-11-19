Meteor lit up sky over Niagara Falls, CN Tower early Saturday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A meteor briefly lit up the sky behind Toronto’s CN Tower and above Niagara Falls overnight.

The European Space Agency shared video of the meteor in the early hours of Saturday morning, named #C8FF042 and around one metre in diameter, passing across the CN Tower.

The agency said it was only the sixth time in history that an asteroid warning noted the object before it made contact with the earth.

“A <1m object has struck (earth) in the skies above Niagara Falls, becoming a safe #fireball,” the European Space Agency said in a tweet.

~1-m space object – temporary designation #C8FF042 – strikes Earth over Canada, creating stunning #fireball☄️ For only the 6th time in history, this impact was predicted. Find out more about predicting #asteroid impacts from the last time this happened 👉https://t.co/zwPKXeUEUl https://t.co/XbDqtiDuom pic.twitter.com/5yHGWibSki — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) November 19, 2022