Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Bargaining continues between education workers and province as strike deadline looms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2022 9:14 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario families bracing for possible strike of education support workers Monday'
Ontario families bracing for possible strike of education support workers Monday
WATCH ABOVE: If a deal isn't reached and 55,000 CUPE members, from education workers to custodians, walk off the job it will be the second strike by those workers in a matter of a week. Marianne Dimain reports.

TORONTO — Intense bargaining is set to take place today between the province and education workers ahead of a possible strike.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has said 55,000 of its workers will walk off en masse on Monday if a deal with the province isn’t reached by 5 p.m. on Sunday, and both sides are planning to be at the table throughout the weekend.

Several school boards have said learning will move online next week in the event of a walkout by CUPE, which filed a strike notice earlier this week after talks with the province broke down.

Trending Now

Read more: Ontario government to provide free child care to front-line workers if CUPE workers strike

It would be the second time that CUPE workers, which include education assistants, early childhood educators and custodians, have gone on strike this month.

Story continues below advertisement

CUPE has said the two sides recently agreed on a 3.59 per cent wage increase but the union is still fighting for higher staffing levels, while Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said the government has put forward multiple improved offers and not asked for any concessions.

The Ontario Federation of Labour said it planned to hold solidarity rallies across the province today.

CUPEStephen LecceMinistry Of EducationCanadian Union Of Public Employeeseducation workersOntario education workersSchool StrikeOntario CUPE school strikeOntario school strikesOntario CUPE bargaining update
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers