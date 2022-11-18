Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

New health centre in Downtown Eastside to be named after philanthropist and former nurse

A new integrated community health unit in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside will be named after a former nurse who worked in the neighbourhood and is now an established philanthropist.

Lily Lee donated $3.8 million to the planned facility at 58 West Hastings Street that, once complete, will provide purpose-built, culturally-appropriate services in 50,000 square feet of space.

“It seemed to be a logical fit for me to be able to do something that I think is very worthwhile for the Downtown Eastside,” said Lee, whose donation was provided through the Chinatown Foundation.

How four B.C. hockey buddies accidentally became award-winning chocolatiers

This Is BC’s Jay Durant meets the owners of Kasama Chocolate, who say their company began as a bit of happy accident. When it all started, they were four hockey buddies having beers around a table and discussing a photo of one of their fathers in the Philippines.

“I thought we had mangos on our family property. Turns out it was cacao pod,” Vince Garcia explained.

The group arranged for some of those pods to make it to Vancouver, and weekend experimentation began not long afterwards. Their hobby has since become a serious passion and now they travel the world sourcing the best beans for the business.

Gender gap closing for directors in B.C. film: report

A new report from the Directors Guild of Canada suggests a previous gender gap among B.C. directors has closed significantly.

Ten years ago an overwhelming 89 per cent of directors taking charge of episodic work were male, compared to just 11 per cent being women.

Compare those numbers to 2021, when male directors made up 52 per cent of the work in B.C. while females directed 47 per cent.

Plus, for the first time ever, gender non-conforming or GNC directors took on one per cent of the available work.

‘He’s a little handyman’: 9-year-old steps up to patch hole in White Rock Pier

A nine-year-old White Rock, B.C., boy is proving you’re never too young to lend a helping hand.

“We didn’t want anyone to fall through, and my son looks at me and he says, ‘Papa we have to do something about this or someone’s really going to get hurt,’” Joel told Global News.

The job took the duo about 10 minutes, and Cruz told Global News he was pretty happy with their handiwork.

FortisBC customers to receive cost-of-living credit on electricity bills

As the price of goods and services continues to soar, FortisBC customers in parts of B.C’s Southern Interior will receive a one-time cost-of-living credit on their electricity bills.

The company said Friday that residential customers can expect to receive a $100-credit on their tab over the next three months, depending on the billing schedule for each individual.

There is one credit available per residential customer, regardless of the number of accounts each customer holds, said FortisBC.