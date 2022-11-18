Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

FortisBC customers to receive cost-of-living credit on electricity bills

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 3:04 pm
Power lines at a FortisBC substation in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
Power lines at a FortisBC substation in Kelowna, B.C. Global News

FortisBC customers in parts of B.C’s Southern Interior will receive a one-time cost-of-living credit on their electricity bills.

The company announced Friday that on behalf of the province of B.C., residential customers can expect to receive a $100 credit on their electricity bill over the next three months, depending on the billing schedule for each individual.

There is one credit available per residential customer, regardless of the number of accounts each customer holds, said FortisBC.

Read more: Renewable natural gas being created through Kelowna, B.C. landfill

Customers in Kelowna, Nelson, Penticton, Summerland and Grand Forks will receive a credit based on the billing cycles for those independent utilities.

Trending Now

Commercial customers are expected to receive a credit in the first half of 2023, based on their electricity consumption between Oct 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022, expected to average around $500.

Story continues below advertisement

Customers do not have to apply for the credit. FortisBC says to be eligible for the cost-of-living credit on your electricity bill, an account must have been active on Oct. 1, 2022, and continue to be active.

Read more: Wage needed to make ends meet in Kelowna skyrockets, up 24%

The credit will appear automatically on bills.

Electricity customers will receive the bill credit during the winter heating season when energy use spikes and bills are at their highest.

Kelownapentictoninflationmoneysouthern interiorsummerlandCost of LivingGrand ForksFortisBCBillsnelsonenergy billsone time credit
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers