FortisBC customers to receive cost-of-living credit on electricity bills

FortisBC customers in parts of B.C’s Southern Interior will receive a one-time cost-of-living credit on their electricity bills.

The company announced Friday that on behalf of the province of B.C., residential customers can expect to receive a $100 credit on their electricity bill over the next three months, depending on the billing schedule for each individual.

There is one credit available per residential customer, regardless of the number of accounts each customer holds, said FortisBC.

Customers in Kelowna, Nelson, Penticton, Summerland and Grand Forks will receive a credit based on the billing cycles for those independent utilities.

Commercial customers are expected to receive a credit in the first half of 2023, based on their electricity consumption between Oct 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022, expected to average around $500.

Customers do not have to apply for the credit. FortisBC says to be eligible for the cost-of-living credit on your electricity bill, an account must have been active on Oct. 1, 2022, and continue to be active.

The credit will appear automatically on bills.

Electricity customers will receive the bill credit during the winter heating season when energy use spikes and bills are at their highest.