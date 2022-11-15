SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

How four B.C. hockey buddies accidentally became award-winning chocolatiers

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 7:20 pm
Click to play video: 'This Is BC: East Vancouver hockey buddies turn hobby into award-winning chocolate business'
This Is BC: East Vancouver hockey buddies turn hobby into award-winning chocolate business
Inspired by one of their fathers from the Philippines, four hockey buddies became experts in cacao beans. Their hobby quickly took off into a chocolate bar business garnering rave reviews. The name "Kasama Chocolate" also celebrates its origins in the Philippines and means together. Jay Durant has their story.

They call it their accidental chocolate company.

It started off as a bit of joke: four hockey buddies having beers around the table and learning more about a photo of co-owner Vince Garcia’s late father Mario back home in the Philippines.

“I thought we had mangos on our family property. Turns out it was cacao pod,” Garcia told Global’s This is BC.

Read more: B.C. breakdancer wins world championship, sets eyes on 2024 Olympic debut

The group arranged for some of those pods to make it to Vancouver, and weekend experimentation began not long afterwards.

“Vince shows up on our doorstep, and he’s like, ‘Alright guys!’ He’s got a suitcase full of beans, He’s like, ‘Let’s make chocolate,” co-owner Stefan Klopp said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'This Is BC: Chilliwack man vows to find out names and places of 25,000 photographs'
This Is BC: Chilliwack man vows to find out names and places of 25,000 photographs

“It was very much just a hobby. We have beans, let’s see if we can make chocolate,” Oliver Koth-Kappus, another Kasama co-owner, explained.

Trending Now

They watched YouTube videos and checked out online forums to learn the craft.

“Our first chocolate bar tasted like cardboard and pizza at the time,” Garcia said.

Read more: B.C.’s racing community honours fearless stunt driver and racer Al Silvester

But this hobby became a serious passion, and eventually a small business starting out at farmers markets. Now they’re travelling the world sourcing the best beans.

“Honestly, when we started this we thought, if we can make gifts that were somewhat edible that we can give as gifts at Christmas we’ll be happy,” Klopp said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'SFU archives has amassed one of most extensive collections on B.C.’s beer history'
SFU archives has amassed one of most extensive collections on B.C.’s beer history

This was a big year for Kasama, which means togetherness in the Philippines. Their little company won 19 medals at the International Chocolate Awards. Not bad for a bunch of guys who first bonded playing pickup hockey.

“I don’t think a lot of people took us seriously when we first started,” Garcia said. “I don’t think we took ourselves seriously either.”

Read more: Outdoor photographers blown away by ‘insane’ moon jellyfish bloom near B.C.’s Deep Cove

A fun side project that turned into an award-winning business, all sparked by a random picture of Vince’s dad holding cacao pods.

“To see where we’ve come as a group of friends, he’d be very happy for us,” Garcia said.

Story continues below advertisement

“And to see too that his little town has created this opportunity for us.”

To contact Jay Durant with a story idea for This is BC, email him details and contact information at thisisbc@globalnews.ca.

This is BCthis is bc global newsThis is BC Jay DurantThis is BC storiesThis is BC with Jay DurantJay Durant This is BC
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers