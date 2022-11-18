Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

$19.05/hr. is the minimum a person needs to get by, says Ontario Living Wage Network

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 7:13 pm
Click to play video: '$19.05/Hr is the minimum a person needs to get by according to the Ontario Living Wage Network'
$19.05/Hr is the minimum a person needs to get by according to the Ontario Living Wage Network
WATCH: Eighteen employers in Kingston have been certified by the network as living wage employers.

Ontario’s minimum wage of $15.50 an hour isn’t cutting it: that’s the conclusion of the Living Wage Network after its latest calculations.

“If you work full time you should be able to make ends meet. What else is work for, right? It’s supposed to be that you can pay your bills,” communications coordinator at the Ontario Living Wage Network, Craig Pickthorne told Global News.

“Shelter, food, childcare, transportation. We also take into account things I think we can all agree upon are essential like high speed internet access, non OHIP medical clothing,” Pickthorne said.

Read more: Home heating costs could hit Kingston, Ont. residents’ pocketbooks this winter

In Eastern Ontario that comes to $19.05 an hour this year, up from $17.75 last year.

Story continues below advertisement

There are employers that have joined with the living wage network through its living wage employer certification.

In Kingston there are 18 certified employers paying that living wage, ranging from the public sector like the City of Kingston, to not for profits like United Way KFL&A.

Trending Now

Norah Petersen is the owner of Daughters General Store on John Street and is a certified living wage employer.

“Our hope is that paying a living wage helps our employees feel valued and makes them happy workers and also that it acts positively in our community to encourage other businesses to do the same thing,” Petersen said.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. area prepares for weekend snow squall watch

Tri-Art Manufacturing is also a living wage employer. The family-run paint and art supplies business has over 70 employees. Co-owner Evan Ginsberg says they signed up to be a living wage employer when the pandemic hit in 2020.

“We knew it would be tricky times for everyone so it was one of the first things that we did was get on board with to help people out,” Ginsburg said.

Combined benefits for full time employees, two years into the living wage certification, Ginsburg thinks it’s been the right call.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think the moral has been pretty good with them and it’s definitely made a difference in terms of keeping people around and working,” added Ginsburg.

Retention is critical for employers in various sectors struggling to fill positions. Across the province there are now a total 530 certified living wage employers.

KingstonnewsCompetitionEmployeesLiving WageEmployersretentionOntario Living Wage NetworkDaughters General StoreTri-Art Manufacturing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers