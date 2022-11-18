Toronto Santa Claus parade to return to the city on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The 118th Santa Claus Parade is set to return to Toronto this weekend.

According to the official Toronto Santa Claus Parade website, the parade is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m., on Sunday and will feature floats, bands, marchers, celebrity clowns and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The parade is set to begin at Christie Pitts, heading east on Bloor Street West to University Avenue. It will ultimately end at the St. Lawrence Market.

View image in full screen A map of the Santa Claus Parade route. (The Original Toronto Santa Claus Parade).

Toronto police said motorists should expect “significant delays” and should “attempt to avoid the parade route” on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the parade is expected to last for around 2.5 hours and “will take place regardless of weather conditions.”

Officers said there will be a number of road closures in place on Sunday:

Bloor Street West will be closed from Ossington Avenue to Christie Street at 7 a.m.

Bloor Street West will be closed from Christie Street to Bathurst Street at 10 a.m.

Bloor Street West will be closed from Bathurst Street to Bay Street at 10:30 a.m.

Avenue Road/Queen’s Park will be closed from Davenport Road to College Street at 10:30 a.m.

University Avenue will be closed from College Street to Dundas Street at 11 a.m.

University Avenue will be closed from Dundas Street to Front Street at 11:15 a.m.

Wellington Street will be closed from University Avenue to Jarvis Street at 11:30 a.m.

Front Street will be closed from Bay Street to Jarvis Street at 11:45 a.m.

Front Street will be closed from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street at 11 a.m.

Police said roads are expected to reopen by 6 p.m.

2:32 The Distillery Winter Village, formerly known as The Christmas Market, returns to Distillery District

Before the parade, a “Holly Jolly 5 kilometre Fun Run” is scheduled to take place on the parade route.

Story continues below advertisement

It is set to begin at 11:45 a.m., police said.

“For the safety of runners and parade attendees, spectators are asked to ensure that children and all personal belongings are off the roadway by 11:30 a.m.,” officers said in a news release.