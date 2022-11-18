More shots fired in Merritt, B.C. three days after several shootings

Send this page to someone via email

More gunshots were reported in Merritt, B.C., Friday morning.

The local school district said it was contacted by Merritt RCMP as there has been a “targeted incident in which shots were fired,” SD58 said.

“We have been advised that schools are not connected and can remain open,” School District 58 staff said, in a social media post.

“If a family is impacted directly please take direction from RCMP.”

Merritt police confirmed to Global News by email that there had been a “targeted incident.” They said there was no risk to the public and that more information would be released soon.

The reported shooting comes three days after a number of targeted shootings in the area.

RCMP said it was alerted of the multiple shootings between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

In those incidents, more than 100 shots were fired in three different locations: two on Indigenous reserve land outside of the city and one within the city.

Police said all three of those shootings were connected and multiple suspects were traveling around in vehicles.

No one was injured in those shootings.

