Man killed in targeted shooting in Prince George, B.C., RCMP say

One man has died following a shooting in Prince George, B.C., police say.

Prince George RCMP said officers found the man Monday evening on the side of Patricia Boulevard at Connaught Hill Park.

He was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The shooting is believed to be targeted but police did not supply any information regarding a suspect or motive.

A city councillor said the shooting is the latest example of escalating violence in Prince George.

“We hear a lot about it through the community,” said Coun. Tim Bennett.

“We heard a lot about it through the election campaign and of course, the incident that happened (Monday) night is a concern to the community and to all residents.”

This is the sixth homicide in Prince George this year.