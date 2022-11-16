Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man killed in targeted shooting in Prince George, B.C., RCMP say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 10:51 am
Prince George RCMP are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday night. View image in full screen
Prince George RCMP are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One man has died following a shooting in Prince George, B.C., police say.

Prince George RCMP said officers found the man Monday evening on the side of Patricia Boulevard at Connaught Hill Park.

He was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Read more: Police believe multiple shootings near Merritt, B.C. were targeted

The man was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The shooting is believed to be targeted but police did not supply any information regarding a suspect or motive.

A city councillor said the shooting is the latest example of escalating violence in Prince George.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Port Moody police investigate early morning shooting in Klahanie neighbourhood

“We hear a lot about it through the community,” said Coun. Tim Bennett.

“We heard a lot about it through the election campaign and of course, the incident that happened (Monday) night is a concern to the community and to all residents.”

This is the sixth homicide in Prince George this year.

Click to play video: 'Merritt RCMP investigating after reports of more than 100 shots fired in Nicola Valley'
Merritt RCMP investigating after reports of more than 100 shots fired in Nicola Valley
Related News
BCPrince GeorgeBc ShootingPrince George RCMPP&GPrince George shootingPrince George targeted shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers