Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Few details from police after multiple shootings near Merritt, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 1:19 pm
RCMP say the shootings happened Tuesday morning in Merritt and Coldwater and along Mamit Lake Road.
RCMP say the shootings happened Tuesday morning in Merritt and Coldwater and along Mamit Lake Road. RCMP

Multiple shootings in and around the Merritt area in B.C.’s Southern Interior are being investigated, say RCMP.

According to police, the shootings happened Tuesday morning in Merritt plus to the south in Coldwater and to the north along Mamit Lake Road.

RCMP say they were alerted of the multiple shootings between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Read more: What we know about 4 students found dead near University of Idaho campus

“Police believe all the incidents are related and targeted,” police said in a statement.

Trending Now

“We are actively investigating what happened,” said Sgt. Josh Roda.

“We do not believe there is any further risk to the public and will have a significant police presence in these areas as we move forward with the investigations.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

Click to play video: 'Vernon shooting caught on doorbell cam'
Vernon shooting caught on doorbell cam
CrimeBCBC Interiorsouthern interiorMerrittShootingsMerritt RCMPColdwaterMultiple ShootingsMamit Lake Road
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers