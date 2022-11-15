Few details from police after multiple shootings near Merritt, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple shootings in and around the Merritt area in B.C.’s Southern Interior are being investigated, say RCMP.

According to police, the shootings happened Tuesday morning in Merritt plus to the south in Coldwater and to the north along Mamit Lake Road.

RCMP say they were alerted of the multiple shootings between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

“Police believe all the incidents are related and targeted,” police said in a statement.

“We are actively investigating what happened,” said Sgt. Josh Roda.

“We do not believe there is any further risk to the public and will have a significant police presence in these areas as we move forward with the investigations.”

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.